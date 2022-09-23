ANACORTES — The Samish Indian Nation broke ground last week on an early learning center for children up to 3 years old.
The center will be on D Avenue in Anacortes just down the street from the tribe's day care center.
ANACORTES — The Samish Indian Nation broke ground last week on an early learning center for children up to 3 years old.
The center will be on D Avenue in Anacortes just down the street from the tribe's day care center.
About $3.4 million for the project came from government funding and grants, while about $100,000 came from the Synergy Project, a group that brings together Anacortes service groups to focus on a specific project.
The center will likely open in the fall of 2024, but a home-based version will start up in the next few months, Samish COO Kimberlee Anderson said.
The home program will send 10 teachers into the community to help new and expectant mothers, as well as collect referrals for the coming center.
Eric Johnson, who is a liaison between the Samish tribe and the Synergy Group, said when it came to finding a common theme for the service clubs to support, child care really stood out.
The clubs saw a need and knew they wanted to help make a difference, he said.
The center will have 40 slots for young children. Of those, 51% will be from low-income families. Spots are open to the community as a whole.
Samish Chairman Tom Wooten said children are an essential part of this community, so it's great to see people come together in such a big way. This community has always included the Samish Indian Nation, and its people want to help, he said.
"We're here to nourish and develop our young ones and everyone else's, too," he said.
Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish said he's seen what a lack of early childhood education can mean for young students. Many come into kindergarten unprepared, he said.
"As a former third-grade teacher and elementary school principal, I have witnessed the pivotal role early education played in the academic success of a child," Irish said.
A road will be added along the edge of the property, which will give access to the property as well as more parking, Anderson said.
The tribe is also working with the city on adding crosswalks across D Avenue and making the area a school zone to slow cars down and keep kids safer, Wooten said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.