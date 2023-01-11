SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley will give 15 residents an opportunity to learn more about government structure and city operations from elected officials and city staff.
The Sedro-Woolley Academy will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 9 through March 30. It is open to those who live in Skagit County.
"We want to increase engagement in the community and help people understand how our government works," Sedro-Woolley City Administrator Charlie Bush said. "So they understand how to plug in and more effectively voice their opinion, organize things and just overall have a better understanding of how their city government works."
Bush was part of such a program when he worked for the city of Sequim.
"We did this when I worked for the city of Sequim," Bush said. "They modeled theirs after a number of cities nationwide."
This past summer, Sedro-Woolley received the documentation on Sequim's program and had an intern construct a program for Sedro-Woolley.
Participants must be at least 18. There is no cost to participate, though those accepted into the program must be able to attend all sessions.
Each session will focus on a different area of local government.
"We are going to be doing some hands-on stuff," Bush said. "We will have nights dedicated to different departments and it's not going to be all lecture style."
In Sequim, when the mayor and city council was the topic, participants took part in a mock city council meeting.
"They were on the council or were the mayor," Bush said of the participants. "One of the staff members came up with a policy issue to wrestle with. It really helped them understand how those roles really function and interact, and what it's like to sit on those seats."
If the interest is there, Bush said the city could do more than one academy a year.
"If we have a bunch of folks on a waiting list, we'll find a way," he said. "We really want to harness that engagement and that community involvement."
The deadline to apply for the program is Jan. 24.
Applications, which are are available at sedro-woolley.gov, can be emailed to cbush@sedro-woolley.gov, dropped off at City Hall with attention to Bush, or mailed to City of Sedro-Woolley, ATTN: Charlie Bush, City Administrator; 325 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley, 98284.
