SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Kindergartners at Evergreen and Samish elementary schools braved the chill Tuesday to sift dirt, plant radishes and use their five senses to explore their school gardens.
Four of the elementary schools in the Sedro-Woolley School District have school gardens, and starting this week students in kindergarten, and second, fourth and sixth grades will receive garden lessons from Adele Eslinger, Farm to School program coordinator at United General District 304.
School gardens are a large part of the Farm to School program because they get children out of classrooms while learning more about plants, and working on soft skills such as sharing, taking turns and working as a team to accomplish a task.
“A lot of garden education is social-emotional learning,” Eslinger said.
Most of the school gardens were started in 2021, and last year was the first year schools were able to have a full year of garden lessons.
Eslinger said Evergreen has a large focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. She said working in the garden is a great way to show how concepts being learned in the classroom can be applied to real life.
The kindergarten students at Evergreen were encouraged Tuesday to use their five senses during their garden lessons. The school garden already has some items growing for the kids to explore, such as Swiss chard and garlic.
Each student planted a radish seed and by June they will be able to use their sense of taste to try the food they planted.
Kindergarten teacher Carissa Adamson said her class was excited to come out to the school garden.
They just began their third science unit of the year, and it is about living things and why they live where they do.
Adamson said having the ability to take what they learn in the classroom to the garden is a valuable experience.
Samish Elementary students also started garden lessons Tuesday.
Some kindergartners looked for worms in the dirt — an indicator of healthy soil for the plants — while other students found potato skins from last year’s potatoes or large rocks that have made their way up in the soil.
One student brought a daffodil from home to plant in the garden. The class decided to name it Daffy the Daffodil and to take care of it.
“There is so much learning in this,” said Michele Yerger, a kindergarten teacher at Samish Elementary.
Yerger said the learning goes beyond just the planting of seeds, and that the students use math and reading concepts they are working on in the classroom.
Eslinger said the plan is that as the season progresses the kindergartners use their five senses and learn more about the stages of plant life.
The second grade classes will be learning about ecosystems and how everything in the garden is connected. They will also learn about the role of insects and decomposition on soil health.
One project Eslinger said she is particularly excited about with the second graders is having the students bury underwear.
One pair will be buried in the garden with healthy soil and another pair somewhere around the school where the soil is harder. At the end of the experiment, the students will be able to see how the different soils impact decomposition.
Fourth graders will focus on pollinators. They will release mason bees and brainstorm about how to make the garden and the school a better place for pollinators.
The sixth graders will use their project-based learning to come up with a question or problem in the garden and work on a solution. Eslinger said the sixth graders at Samish Elementary will be in charge of taking care of the school garden’s worm compost bin.
As the schools get more involved in the gardens, Eslinger is seeing more classes want to participate.
“There’s been a lot of enthusiasm from the teachers,” she said.
In the future, Eslinger said she would like all of the school gardens have one crop — such as carrots — so all the students can taste test in the fall and everyone can get more invested in the garden.
The ultimate goal is to be able to support more scratch cooking in the school kitchens and promote more locally grown food.
However, with limited space for the gardens and not enough equipment for all four school gardens, that will have to be a long-term investment, said Eslinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.