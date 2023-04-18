SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Kindergartners at Evergreen and Samish elementary schools braved the chill Tuesday to sift dirt, plant radishes and use their five senses to explore their school gardens.

Four of the elementary schools in the Sedro-Woolley School District have school gardens, and starting this week students in kindergarten, and second, fourth and sixth grades will receive garden lessons from Adele Eslinger, Farm to School program coordinator at United General District 304.


