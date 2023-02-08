The Sedro-Woolley School District will hold its 20th annual Hall of Fame awards ceremony from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Sedro-Woolley High School auditorium.
A news release from the district detailed the six community members to be honored. They were chosen by past award recipients.
The honorees are:
Jim Kallio
Kallio will receive a District Recognition Award. He served on the Sedro-Woolley School Board for 20 years, and as board president for 13 of those years.
Terry Swenson
Swenson will receive a District Recognition Award. He spent more than 30 years teaching in the Sedro-Woolley School District. He served as a coach for elementary school soccer, basketball, volleyball and track. Since 2000, Swenson has dedicated his retirement to volunteering in schools such as Samish and Evergreen.
Henrietta “Hank” Schmidt
Schmidt will receive a Community Recognition Award. She has been a member of Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley for 15 years. Her efforts have included funding for elementary music programs, support for classroom projects, and scholarships for students to help them afford participation in school-sponsored activities.
William "Bill" Raymond Sparks Jr.
Sparks will receive a Community Recognition Award. He has been in the Lions Club for 22 years, volunteered for Bloodworks Northwest for 40 years, served on the Library Foundation for 20 years and worked with Meals on Wheels for 20 years. He has served as a coach, an official and on boards for youth soccer organizations in Burlington and Sedro-Woolley for the past 48 years.
Mike Janicki
Janicki will receive a Community Recognition Award. He served on the Sedro-Woolley School Board for 14 years after serving four years on the Sedro-Woolley City Council. He has also served for decades as a volunteer coach for SteelClaw Wrestling, Sedro-Woolley Youth Soccer and Sedro-Woolley Little League.
Wilfrid Dow
Dow, who died in 2020 at the age of 91, is this year's recipient of the Memorial Award. He was born and raised in Sedro-Woolley, graduating in 1947. He attended Skagit Valley College until being drafted into the Army, serving two years during the Korean conflict. After that, he joined his father in partnership at the Arctic Lockers in Sedro-Woolley.
