...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Skagit County Public Health and the American Red Cross have teamed up on two free disaster preparedness programs for children.
The programs are the Pillowcase Project and Prepare with Pedro. They are available to youth organizations and local schools.
The Pillowcase Project teaches children in the third through fifth grades about personal and family disaster preparedness, safety skills and local hazards, while also providing coping skills for those situations.
"I told my supervisor I was interested in doing this," said Lurdes Ochoa Chavez of Public Health. "It's new (to Skagit County), but the American Red Cross has been doing this program for years around the country and so it inspired us."
In the Pillowcase Project, children receive a sturdy pillowcase to build a personal emergency supply kit as well as a fabric marker to personalize it as they see fit.
"On the pillowcase, they can draw whatever would help them cope," Ochoa Chavez said. "It could be their family, their pet, anything.
"When they are drawing on the pillow cases, we do an activity with them as well and ask them questions such as 'Would this flashlight go in your pillowcase? Would this stuffed animal go in your pillowcase?' Just ideas for what things should go inside, and so when they go home they can put their personal things in there."
Prepare with Pedro is a 30- to 45-minute preparedness education program for those in kindergarten through the second grade where children learn how to be prepared for a home fire or a local hazard.
"It's a story read to children," Ochoa Chavez. "We offer it in both English and Spanish. Its purpose is to allow those kids to learn confidence in those types of situations."
