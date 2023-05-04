Rocio Herrera has had a long journey to get to her counseling office at Skagit Valley College.
Herrera was born in a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico, and found navigating life as an Indigenous Latina, specifically a Mixteca, to be difficult.
When she was about 5, her family made the decision to come to the United States in search of a better life. The better life didn’t come easy.
“I didn’t know what better looked like,” Herrera said. “It wasn’t until my parents got divorced and, of course, I got older that I realized that I lived in extreme poverty.”
Her family worked in the Sakuma agriculture fields alongside other immigrants from small villages in Oaxaca.
Being around those with a similar past made the camp feel like home.
“It reminded me of my village because I was close to my people,” Herrera said. “(Leaving home) was shocking, but what helped was community.”
Until Herrera’s sixth-grade year, her family went back to her village for several months each year during the time when there was no work to be done in the Skagit Valley fields.
Herrera said she thinks this was a way for her parents to protect the pride they had in their culture.
Despite that pride, she said her parents pushed her to pick up English quickly, and never taught her Mixteco. Herrera said she believes this was because they wanted to deter added discrimination.
“I wish I had that (cultural pride) growing up a little more,” she said. “(The language) that was part of my identity.”
Growing up, she would help around the farm. But as she reached about 12, she couldn’t wait to do something different.
At Mount Vernon High School, Herrera said she found discrimination from both the white population and the Mexican population.
“I was basically in survival mode,” she said.
It didn’t help that Herrera said her village and culture had strict gender roles, and education wasn’t usually something supported for women.
“I wanted to challenge those cultural paradigms,” Herrera said. “It’s harder for Indigenous women to go to school (because of those cultural norms).”
Despite the gender norms, her mother was supportive, saying she did not want Herrera to have to do the same back-breaking work she did.
“She wanted a better future for us,” Herrera said. “That’s when I realized that education was my key out of poverty.”
Eventually, Herrera began taking classes at Skagit Valley College.
“This is where I wasn’t just surviving, I was thriving,” she said.
Skagit Valley College is where Herrera met David Muga, an anthropology instructor who taught her about her culture and instilled a new sense of pride.
Herrera said her time in high school and the portrayal of Mixteco people in soap operas had left her with negative thoughts about her culture. But Muga told her about the ruins in Oaxaca that people traveled from all over the world to see.
“I was very shocked with the stories Dr. Muga would share,” she said. “I had (previously) had a different narrative in my head.”
As Herrera learned more about herself and her culture, she began to form a more positive narrative in her head.
From Skagit Valley College, Herrera went on to Western Washington University, knowing her place was in academia without quite knowing exactly where.
The changed when she took a psychology course.
“It was like a light bulb went off,” Herrera said.
Though her educational journey was difficult, she said she looked toward her mother as a role model because of the tenacity and hard work she showed.
“I admired my mother’s tenacity and all her sacrifices. These were some of the main factors that motivated me to continue my education when I encountered obstacles,” Herrera said. “I was also determined to challenge my Indigenous community’s cultural paradigm that women don’t belong in power positions.”
Herrera earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, then became a school-based mental health clinician.
In 2020, she landed back at Skagit Valley College as a counselor.
“It was not in my plans, but it’s ironic that I came back to where I started,” Herrera said.
Skagit Valley College Vice President for Student Services Claire Peinado said Herrera is the first bilingual counselor who was specifically hired to work with students in multiple languages.
“(She) brings a dedicated focus and expertise to supporting students’ mental health as a licensed therapist,” Peinado said. “She has developed stress management programming which is widely available to students across campus.”
Herrera said she hopes to be able to make a positive impact on the college’s students, just like others did for her.
She especially hopes to have an impact on those who can identify with her — whether they be Mixteco, first-generation students or others.
“I hope that they get inspired by me and that their narrative can get changed in a positive way,” Herrera said.
She also said that having someone who looks like them can make the students more comfortable.
Herrera said her Skagit Valley College adviser, Anita Ordoñez, is from Guatemala and that having someone who looked like her made the system easier to navigate while also reinforcing the idea that she could succeed in education.
Now that she’s proven to herself she can succeed, she is working on becoming proficient in Mixteco, which she grew up around but only recently began learning. Herrera is also thinking about going back to school for a doctorate degree.
“Rocio is an amazing addition to the Skagit Valley College Counselor team,” Skagit College President Dr. Christopher Villa said. “She is committed to motivating and inspiring students to reach their fullest potential.”
