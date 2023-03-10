MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Family YMCA is holding weekly hip-hop dance classes for children and adults.
Instructor Elissa Eskridge said she helped restart the YMCA’s hip-hop classes after being hired in October.
“I am just really interested in connecting with the community wherever I’m at and connecting through dance,” she said. “That’s, like, my language. So, I felt like the easiest way to connect to the community while being here was by working through the YMCA.”
Though she has experience in several types of dance, Eskridge said hip-hop is particularly popular now because of social media.
“Right now a lot of people are into more social media dancing through TikTok and stuff like that,” she said. “So I felt like it was a great way for all ages to come together and just learn some fun moves.”
According to the YMCA’s website, the class focuses on rhythm, coordination, choreography and improvisation while encouraging students to discover their own unique dance styles.
There are three classes offered: a class for those 4 to 8, a teen class and a class for those 18 and older.
“It’s definitely different for the younger classes,” Eskridge said. “It’s more about being social and dancing together and doing more freestyle. The music is more kid-oriented, we use Kidz Bop.”
In the adult classes, Eskridge said there is more advanced choreography.
“We go into different styles, different steps, and it’s more choreographed,” she said.
The teen class is on hold because the YMCA’s Teen Center is under construction, but classes are expected to return when construction is finished.
Eskridge said her favorite part about teaching the class is seeing kids express themselves through their bodies.
“That’s what’s so great about improvisation, is that they just get to listen to the music and dance together, with other people that also like to dance. I think it’s a great way for kids to get into their bodies and just enjoy each other in a way that’s different from academics,” she said.
Classes are offered Tuesdays at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA — at 4 p.m. for those 4 to 8, and at 5 p.m. for those 18 and older.
Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit
