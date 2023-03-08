svh-202303xx-news-Superintendent-Protest-1.jpg
Buy Now

A group of people stands Tuesday outside West View Elementary School in Burlington before a community forum with a finalist for the Burlington-Edison School District superintendent position.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School District is moving forward with the hiring of a new superintendent despite concerns from some in the district about the racial makeup of the three finalists.

The finalists — Chris Pearson, Frank Redmon and Matt Ellis — are taking part in community forums this week.


— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.