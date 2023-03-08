BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School District is moving forward with the hiring of a new superintendent despite concerns from some in the district about the racial makeup of the three finalists.
The finalists — Chris Pearson, Frank Redmon and Matt Ellis — are taking part in community forums this week.
Burlington-Edison High School Associate Student Body President GiGi Searle said she is passionate about advocating for a superintendent who is a person of color.
She created a petition on Change.org that urges the district to consider a more diverse team of recruiters and more diverse applicants for the position. The petition has gotten about 650 signatures.
“A lot of my peers were frustrated,” Searle said. “Not just my peers of color, but also white students were frustrated, so I decided to write this petition.”
Those concerned about the racial makeup of the candidates and the process used to select the semifinalists and finalists, gathered Saturday outside the interviews of the semifinalists and on Tuesday outside the community forum with Pearson.
They planned to be outside the community forums scheduled for Redmon and Ellis on Wednesday and Thursday at West View Elementary School.
Danica Kilander, who has been participating in public forums regarding the superintendent search since November, said there are flaws in the process.
“There's been flag after flag, everything along this path has been built to create barriers and to keep people out,” Kilander said. “However, the language they’ve used has been saying ‘We’re listening,’ but every single action afterward has conflicted with what the students, teachers and community members have said.”
Todd Setterlund, the district’s executive director of learning and communications, said in an email that the firm hired to help with the superintendent search contacted 105 qualified individuals, including 25 individuals who identify as people of color.
Though he said it is unknown how many of the original 19 applicants identify as people of color, Setterlund said the six semifinalists had strong qualifications.
“All six were experienced leaders with executive-level leadership experience in school districts of varying sizes,” he said in an email.
“All six candidates served diverse communities, including districts with Dual Language programs and large populations of Spanish-speaking students and families. Three earned doctorate degrees and two are currently pursuing their advanced degree.”
The school district used Northwest Leadership Associates, a firm specializing in superintendent searches, to seek out applicants.
This firm was used by the Mount Vernon School District in 2020 when the district hired Superintendent Ismael Vivanco, by the Sedro-Woolley School District in 2021 when it hired Miriam Mickelson, as well as by other districts in Skagit County.
According to the Professional Educators Standards Board’s 2021 Educator Shortage Report, 54.5% of students in the Burlington-Edison School District are people of color, but only 13% of its teachers are people of color.
Kilander said the applicants should have better reflected the student population.
Mariana Carroll, a mom of three biracial and bilingual children in the Burlington-Edison School District, agreed.
“That’s the No. 1 thing that the kids in the high school want,” Carroll said. “They want to see themselves in their leader. They want a leader that celebrates their culture, that participates in community events.”
As ASB president, Searle said it is her job to stand up for her fellow students.
“They elected me for a reason and that’s to represent them,” she said. “I’m hearing students that are frustrated that their voices are not being heard.
“If they do go through with picking one of the three finalists, I know that there will be a lot of distrust within the community. And a lot of students will continue to feel unheard and not listened to.”
The Burlington-Edison School Board expects to name a superintendent on Friday.
“The best thing that could happen right now is they would stop the search and diversify the candidates,” Kilander said. "That’s what we’re asking.”
