The Stanwood-Camano School District is investigating reports of Stanwood High School students using racial slurs during a football game against Lakes High School on Friday, Nov. 4.
In a statement posted on the district's website, Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said the school district has launched a Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying (HIB) investigation.
"As a community and district, we are committed to an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment where everyone knows they belong," she said in the statement. "Our equity policy establishes that we value mutual respect for each person regardless of individual differences or characteristics. Because we do not tolerate the behaviors reported, we are actively investigating these claims."
According to reports, the taunting and racist language began from the Stanwood student section when the Lakes players took the field for pregame warmups.
Racist taunts by Stanwood players continued, according to reports and a Facebook account posted by one of the Lakes assistant coaches.
In addition, spectators reported that Stanwood students followed Lakes fans into the women's restroom and directed slurs against them.
Stanwood beat Lakes in the state-qualifying playoff game 28-20 and is scheduled to play at Mt. Spokane on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.
