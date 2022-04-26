...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers recently named Anacortes Middle School seventh-grader Kate Scheenstra its Student of the Month for March.
Kate plays soccer and volleyball, as well as taking part in Girl Scouts and volunteering at the Friendship House. She enjoys reading, writing, sports and hiking in the forest lands. She plans to attend Washington State University and wants to travel to experience other cultures.
Her parents are Beth and Edward Scheenstra.
Soroptimists name Students of the Month
Soroptimist International of Anacortes named Chance Schneider its Student of the Month for February and Matthew Thomas Lucas as its Student of the Month for March.
Teachers and counselors described Chance as “a hardworking and engaged young man with a positive attitude and a desire to be kind and helpful” and Matthew as “a very optimistic person who shows concern for others and takes tremendous pride in his work.”
Chance is in the choir, and his favorite subject is social studies.
He likes to draw and enjoys computer games and family movie nights. Chance’s parents are Jeffrey and Christy Schneider.
Matthew, an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, lists his favorite class as STEM. He is involved with Boy Scouts and loves hiking in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
