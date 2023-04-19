MOUNT VERNON — Students from Immaculate Conception Regional School went above and beyond Tuesday, helping prepare a homeless housing project for its first residents.
About 50 middle school kids from the Catholic school in Mount Vernon spent the day at Martha’s Place, assembling shelving units, installing bed frames and generally preparing the 70 rooms that will soon be home to those coming out of homelessness.
Linda Reichlin, one of their teachers, said her students exceeded expectations. Staff with Catholic Community Services — which runs the complex — said the students finished a day’s worth of work well before lunch, and were put on other tasks.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” Reichlin said. “It makes you feel hopeful for the future.”
The students were one of several groups of volunteers brought in to put the finishing touches on the project.
Members of Sacred Heart Church in La Conner volunteered and brought in help from other parishes, said Will Rice, agency director for Catholic Community Services Northwest.
Rice said his team should be ready to welcome residents as early as next week, with the goal to be at full occupancy by June.
Younger students at Immaculate Conception made welcome cards for each of the 70 residents, to help them feel comfortable in their new space, Rice said.
Residents in what is called a permanent supportive housing complex generally come from street homelessness, and are able to stay as long as they want. Sobriety isn’t a requirement, as proponents of such housing say the stability of housing is crucial to recovering from addiction.
Willem Bluhm, an Immaculate Conception seventh grader, was one several students working in groups to prepare the rooms.
He and his fellow students cited teamwork and a competitive spirit as helping them be so efficient.
Catholic Community Services came to Willem’s class to give a presentation on permanent supportive housing and on the nonprofit’s work helping people go from homelessness to stable housing.
Willem said it’s fun to work on a project such as this, and he appreciates that the organization is there to offer people a hand up.
