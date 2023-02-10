LA CONNER — Two Tulip Ambassadors were chosen Thursday for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
About 40 fourth and fifth graders gathered at Maple Hall in La Conner to give their answers to two question: "Why do you want to be a Tulip Ambassador?" and a surprise question.
A panel of judges ranked the answers and chose a boy and a girl as winners.
This year's winners were Harper McCown and Carter See.
"I'm really excited... really pumped," said Harper.
Carter said he was surprised to be chosen.
"It was so much fun hugging friends and coming up on stage," he said.
Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge visited elementary schools in the weeks leading up to the event, encouraging children to sign up for the event and answering any questions the had.
"It's delightful — the enthusiasm and the curiosity to see with the fourth and fifth graders," Verge said.
She said the program helps keep kids involved in the festival and in the community.
"There are children here in Skagit County that are very, very proud of where they live and (of) the tulips and the Tulip Festival," Verge said.
"Kids are very enthusiastic about things and they recognize that the tulip fields are beautiful. And when you talk about the Tulip Festival, they'll say, 'Yeah, we get to go to the street fair every year,'" Verge said. "(The ambassador program) allows (parents) to feel like their children are a part of the Tulip Festival."
This was the first time the Tulip Ambassador program has been held since 2020. About 100 people attended.
Miss Washington Regan Gallo and I.V. Reeves of Key Bank asked the children the questions.
Gallo said she was impressed by the the kids' confidence.
"It was awesome to see them demonstrate their passion and commitment," Gallo said.
Rachael Woods, the vice president of the Tulip Festival Board of Directors and a Tulip Ambassador panel member, said she was amazed by the participants' creativity.
The ambassadors will make appearances throughout the festival, and be at the Gala Celebration in March, in addition to going to Olympia to present the governor with a festival poster.
