Utsalady Elementary School is looking for a new principal for the 2023-24 school year.
The Stanwood Camano School District is asking for community input on the search, and according to its website, a team including more than a dozen community members, staff, students and the District Equity Team will be involved in interviewing candidates.
Julie Echols, the school’s principal since 2019, will leave the position at the end of June. The new principal is expected to begin in the fall.
“The past four years have been amazing for me in so many ways,” Echols said in a letter to families released by the district. “The community has welcomed me and supported our school and our students through some challenging times.”
“The Utsalady community has always lived up to the notion of ‘We are Better Together,’” she said. “I’ve learned so much from each member of the community; students, staff and families. Thank you for the honor to lead this school.”
Utsalady’s principal search webpage says families and the Stanwood Camano community will have opportunities to provide input and feedback on the search for the new principal via community meetings and an online survey.
Updates will be included in weekly school newsletters and posted on the Stanwood Camano School District’s social media pages.
