Vaping marijuana concentrate is becoming an increasingly concerning problem within the Anacortes School District.
Anacortes High School is seeing a growing number of students who are using at school and becoming addicted, Principal Erin Duez said.
It's not just here, she said.
School Districts all around the state are seeing a rise in the use of vaping devices and a change in what's inside of them. What started as a way to smoke nicotine has now changed to cartridges with extremely high concentrations of THC. THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, is a component of marijuana that leads to the user feeling high.
Marijuana, when smoked, has a concentration of about 20% THC. The cartridges used for vaping can have concentrations that are much higher, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Being a highly concentrated form of marijuana, the effects upon the user may be more psychologically and physically intense than plant marijuana use," according to a DEA fact sheet. "To date, long-term effects of marijuana concentrate use are not yet fully known; but, the effects of marijuana use are known."
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, smoking higher levels of THC means more risk for addiction.
Students are using this product more and more, leading to serious cause for concern, Duez said.
The high school has had to call in medical assistance for students vaping on campus and has sent students to in-patient treatment for THC addiction.
Students are also experiencing symptoms like higher anxiety and higher heart rates as a result of using the drug, Duez said.
Right now, the focus is on educating students and providing them with the resources they need to stay away from what can become a harmful habit, she said.
The administration is working to educate the entire student body, is adding information into the ninth-grade health classes and recently held informational sessions for parents and caregivers on the dangers of vaping.
A few months ago, the district put sensors into the bathrooms that alert the administration if a student is vaping inside. When a student is caught, they are sent home for the day (so they aren't under the influence in class) and then connected with resources.
Right now, the goal isn't punishment but getting students help, Duez said.
Students are connected with social workers in case they need help with addiction. They also send resources to parents and families, she said.
School Resource Officer Jordan Kellington said the issue is being left mostly to the school to pursue, but he also talks to students about the dangers of vaping.
There is a perception that it is healthier than smoking, which isn't true, said Kellington, who is in his first year as SRO in the School District.
It's no secret the sensors are in the bathrooms, but some students are so addicted, they can't make it through the day without vaping, no matter the risk.
According to state law, being in possession or using THC cartridges as a young person can result in a fine, and selling is a crime, he said. Right now, though, he is working with the school to make sure students have access to resources.
Vapes can look like everyday objects, such as USB drives, so it can be hard to catch someone who isn't openly vaping.
"You wouldn't know what it was," he said.
That's especially good to keep in mind when it comes to parents talking with their kids, he said. When the school has notified parents of a student caught vaping, every one has been surprised, he said.
Unlike smoking, the smell dissipates quickly, and the vapes are small and easy to hide, he said.
Vaping is also very normalized by society, which has increased its popularity, Kellington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.