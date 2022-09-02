K-12 students across Washington attend their first day of class at high-quality online school with six years of experience educating students virtually

TURNWATER, Wash., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, began its 2022-2023 school year this week, with students logging on to attend their first day of virtual learning. The school currently serves more than 2,200 students, both new and returning, across the state of Washington.

