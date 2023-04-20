Washington Elementary brings back Multicultural Night RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Apr 20, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Members of the Mount Vernon High School baile folklórico perform for students and families Wednesday at Washington Elementary School's Multicultural Night in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Kindergartner Camylah Esquivel admires her cherry blossom painting at the Japan booth Wednesday at Multicultural Night at Washington Elementary School in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Emmett Eisen wraps yarn around a stick to make a cup game at the El Salvador booth Wednesday at Multicultural Night at Washington Elementary School in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — About 300 people gathered Wednesday at Washington Elementary School in Mount Vernon for the school's first Multicultural Night since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of each school year, Washington Elementary staff break into "packs" and decide what they want to work on for the school. Washington Elementary Multicultural Liaison Espe Soto said her group decided to bring back Multicultural Night. "We have a lot of cultures here and we want to bring all the cultures together," Soto said. The event included booths representing various countries and cultures found within the school, and each had a unique activity.At the Japan booth, kids could paint a cherry blossom tree. While visiting the Guatemala booth, they could make a worry doll, which is a popsicle stick wrapped in string with a face drawn on it. At the Mexico booth, kids created flowers made of tissue paper. They were similar to ones made by Latinos in Action students and the elementary school students they mentor for table decorations. "We tried to make it age appropriate and culturally appropriate, but also authentic," said Amanda Rodriguez, one of the staff members who helped put on the event.Rodriguez said that thought went into each of the booth activities. They needed to be fun for children of all ages, but also not portray stereotypes.A performance by the folklorico dancers from Mount Vernon High School headlined the event. Washington Elementary Principal Stephanie Jones-Flores said many families had looked forward to the event. Ana Esquivel came with her children, including kindergartner Camylah. Esquivel's older children had attended past Multicultural Nights, but this was a first for Camylah. The event provided a way for the community to gather in a way that does not often happen, Soto said."These are different activities we don't usually do and different ways to participate in community," she said. Jones-Flores said events such as Multicultural Night are impactful because they are important in building community. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH 