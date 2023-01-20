Washington Poison Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Poison Center)

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center and Seattle Children's invite Washington state elementary students to participate in the 17th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest. This year's theme is "Where is Mr. Yuk Stuck?"


