A local student environmental group is helping to improve composting in schools.
The group, Youth for the Environment and People!, was started by the nonprofit RE Sources and is managed by the North Cascades Institute.
Each year, students take a topic — this year's was food waste — and create a project to help their community.
Neil Smeltzer, the North Cascades Institute's youth leadership coordinator, said the program is an opportunity to help students lead environmental projects.
"I think students have a lot to contribute to climate solutions," he said.
After brainstorming ideas, the group decided to help Sedro-Woolley High School improve its existing composting system.
"I feel like (composting) is one of the easiest ways to do something within your own community or even in your own house because it can be done with stuff you have, and it can be done with a group of people as well," said sophomore Addie Felty.
Senior Arden Trachta-Magruder was part of the group that started the school's composting program the previous year.
She said one of the problems was that students simply weren't composting.
The group talked about why the program wasn't working and realized that compost bins weren't accessible throughout the school and that students just didn't know enough about what went where.
"We realized that we needed to educate people more," Trachta-Magruder said. "We've really just been trying to promote the understanding of (the compost process)."
Together, the group put up posters and made announcements to the students. The group has seen increases in composting since then.
Now, it has run into the problem of students trying to compost plastic. The group is still working on informing students about what items cannot be composted.
"I think if enough people contribute and follow the correct steps it could definitely have an impact on how much food waste our school produces," Felty said.
By increasing what is composted, the group hopes to reduce the impact of the school's food waste on climate change.
"(Putting) food waste in composting instead of just throwing it out and having it sit in a landfill produces way fewer greenhouse gases," Trachta-Magruder said.
Composting also reduces the methane produced by rotting food in landfills.
For sophomore Kirra Horton, the program was a useful tool in her personal life.
"It helped me understand how to use my food better and not waste as much," she said.
At Sedro-Woolley, the compost goes to the horticulture class, where students mix it in big barrels and use it for seedlings. So far, they have grown spinach, radishes, carrots and tomatoes.
The composting program at Sedro-Woolley is set up to continue even after these students graduate.
While composting is an option at Sedro-Woolley High School, it is not available at all the schools of the group's members.
Junior Megan Jewell, from Burlington-Edison High School, and Horton, from Mount Vernon High School, said creating new programs from the ground up may be possible though difficult.
"It's on our radar now for sure," Jewell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.