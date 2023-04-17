LA CONNER — Forty-seven artists presented photographs, pottery, oil paintings and more Friday through Sunday at the annual Art Bash in La Conner.
The event, organized by Skagit Artists, was held at Maple Hall for the first time.
Skagit Artists President Mechel Bell said all members of the group were welcome to enter the show. Whatcom Artists of Clay and Kiln, and Cascade Clay Artists also took part.
Skagit Artists Board Member Stephen Cheng also invited three fine art students from Western Washington University to show their art.
Cheng said the event is a good chance for students to get experience showing their work.
Bell said the art represented a variety of methods, from stone carving to jewelry to acrylic painting.
"I want (visitors) to enjoy all the work of all the different artists here," Bell said.
Beth Franklin, a member of Skagit Artists who works with acrylic on canvas, charcoal on paper and ecoprinting, said she's grateful for the organization and its support of local artists.
The Art Bash included a raffle, with 29 pieces donated by artists. The proceeds went to the Art Supplies for Kids program, which provides local educators with art supplies.
Skagit Artists had an activity booth, where kids could pick up free art supplies such as sketchpads and coloring pencils.
Bell said while schools do provide basic art supplies, if educators want materials beyond the basics they often end up buying the supplies themselves.
Last year, the organization gave out 27 grants to educators.
Franklin was one of the artists who contributed a painting to the raffle.
"It feels really good to donate something (to the program)," she said.
Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH
