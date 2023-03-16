MOUNT VERNON — The first Skagit Wood Expo and Marketplace will come to the Skagit County Fairgrounds on April 1-2.
The indoor event, which has a focus on locally sourced wood and lumber, will have live milling demonstrations, educational talks and local craft vendors.
According to a news release, the event will include demonstrators from the Northwest Washington Woodturners, manufacturer Wood-Mizer, local wood carvers and owners of local small-scale sawmills.
Co-organizer River Mitchelle said the goal of the event is to educate the public and to provide a networking opportunity for those in the wood trades. Events such as Loggerodeo and the Deming Log Show are popular, and the Skagit Wood Expo hopes to highlight different aspects of the industry, Mitchelle said.
“I’m excited that this event will provide the opportunity to show that we can create beautiful lumber products locally, and have some fun doing it,” David Bridgman, a sawmill owner from Bow said in the release. “As the owner and operator of a small mill, I seek out windfall and hazard trees as a way of sustainably producing lumber from locally sourced fallen trees. My goal is to educate folks to see the possibilities beyond cutting these logs into firewood rounds.”
Co-organizer Jahldi Merritt said he is most excited for visitors to see the ways wood scraps can be used.
“It shows a whole new side of wood,” he said.
Merritt said the goal of the Skagit Wood Network is to be welcoming to the young and old, and to those new to working with wood and long-standing professionals.
“I’m 24, so I don’t fit that typical demographic of the old logger,” he said.
The expo will have about 30 vendors and the hope is to grow from there, Mitchelle said.
“I’m actually turning away vendors, which is actually amazing for our first year,” he said.
Tickets are $7, with proceeds going toward the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation.
The Skagit Wood Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 2. More information can be found at skagitwoodexpo.com.
