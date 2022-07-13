Truman Capote is a fascinating person with a storied history and many different aspects that come together to create a man unlike any other, Anacortes resident Charles Michel said.
Michel soon will bring Capote to life at Anacortes Community Theatre, taking on the role for the one-man show “Tru,” written by Jay Presson Allen.
The show, directed by Michel’s husband Eric Millegan, is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 21-23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
Tickets are at acttheatre.com.
Michel said Capote has fascinated him since he was young. He remembers watching a Christmas television special based on Capote’s book “A Christmas Memory.”
Michel remembers imagining the voice of the story’s author, then turned on the TV to find out it would be narrated by Capote himself.
Capote’s voice was not what he imagined.
“It blew my mind,” Michel said.
Capote is a true master of words and wordsmithing, which doesn’t seem to quite match his personality, Michel said.
Michel and Millegan are finishing up two years in Anacortes, where they lived with Millegan’s brother during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will soon head back to New York City, where both are active in the theater and performance world.
Michel said his work — all the directing, voiceover work and more — is all about storytelling. So getting the chance to step into the world of one of the best storytellers has been remarkable.
“I was fascinated,” Michel said of studying Capote. “He had a way of commanding the room, and there’s a bravery in him, even though he had issues going back to his childhood.”
Michel said that while he doesn’t relate to everything in Capote’s life, like the addiction and heavy drug use, he still feels a connection.
“I identify with a lot of him … his passion for storytelling, his passion for words, the joy he takes in performing and the way performing takes him out of himself,” he said.
The play takes place in a pivotal time in Capote’s life. He was famous and spent time with many big names throughout his life. In late 1975, Esquire published one chapter of a new book from Capote called “Answered Prayers.” In the nonfiction work, Capote discusses the lives of his rich socialite friends.
It didn’t go well for him, Michel said.
Capote fell from being the “toast of the town,” to be “deserted by the entire world,” Michel said.
The play takes place on Dec. 23-24, 1975, when Capote is alone in his apartment and trying to feel festive though his world is crumbling. He talks about being a celebrity in America and how quickly it can go away, Michel said.
While the show has some action and interactions with people on the phone, much of it is told conversationally, with Michel as Capote breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience.
There’s a good chance each performance will be a little different because Michel said that as the only person on stage, he can react to what he’s feeling at the time.
“I think it’s a fun play to act because I just go with it,” he said.
This show is a bit of a change for Michel and Millegan.
Millegan has directed Michel before, along with a full cast, in “The Fantasticks.” But Millegan is often the performer himself. He is best known for his role as Dr. Zach Addy on the television show “Bones,” and has also performed on Broadway.
He said doing community theater has its similarities.
“You come in, you rehearse a show and then you perform it,” he said.
A big difference is the rehearsal time. On Broadway, rehearsals are several hours a day, every day of the week. In community theater, it’s a few hours after work just a couple days a week.
But then, the professionals are getting paid, while community theater actors give their time and effort just because they are passionate about it, Millegan said.
That passion can really elevate the performance, he said.
When Millegan’s brother, a Navy captain here, invited the couple to stay during the pandemic, Millegan said they were excited to get involved with community theater, even before they knew for sure there was a theater in town.
They arrived and worked on a digital show but were told live theater would have to wait until 2022.
It seemed like an impossibly long time, but “now it’s happening; we’re putting on these shows,” Millegan said.
This community has been wonderful, Michel said. Both are excited to get back to the Broadway community, which Michel said is like a family, but both said they will miss Anacortes.
“We are so grateful to this community for having opened their arms to us,” Michel said.
