Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypr...

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions.

 By Open Sky Productions

 

Release summary: Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, created a custom drone show with more than one hundred drones for the Sandy City Balloon Festival. Locals can see this spectacular show on Saturday, August 13 at 9:45 p.m. at this free, public event.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.