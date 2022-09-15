BURLINGTON — A new mural was completed Friday on the side of Fairhaven Market in downtown Burlington.
The artist, Christen Mattix, began the mural Aug. 8, but had started researching supplies and planning for the piece several months before that.
The design features five dancers, all adorned in Mexican dress.
It also includes images of the growth cycle of strawberries, a landscape of historic downtown Burlington and a great blue heron.
“I really initially just had this idea of a theme of dance because I love the passion and the movement in dance,” Mattix said.
Strawberries were included because of the connection they have with local agriculture and to the annual Berry Dairy Days.
Mattix said when she was doing her research she spoke with the director of the folk dance troupe that performs in the Berry Dairy Days parade.
The character on the left side of the mural was inspired by the 2-year-old granddaughter of the director of the Chicas Reinas troupe.
“I just really admired her moxie and courage and I felt like she had this presence and this confidence, so that was the spark image-wise for the mural,” Mattix said.
The three characters in the middle were inspired by images online, and the one on the right character is an older dancer with her dress flying in the wind.
“This one, initially, was going to be a young woman but as I was painting her it just really seemed like she wanted to be an old woman and so that really completed the mural for me because you’ve got a very young girl and then you’ve got an elder and it just felt like the cycle of life,” Mattix said.
The life cycle theme is also present within the images of strawberries.
“I was researching strawberries for inspiration and I learned that they send out runners — these long, skinny shoots that then start new plants, so I was like, ‘Daughter plants, oh my gosh, I can totally use that as a connection between the dancers and the strawberries,’” Mattix said.
The city of Burlington commissioned the mural in an effort to add to its downtown. There was also $3,000 raised by community members through GoFundMe.
“I think it recognizes our past, our heritage and our agricultural part, and a portion of the residents that are sometimes not as visible to most,” Mayor Steve Sexton said.
This is not the only art project being looked at by the city.
“I think our next step is, potentially next year, to form an arts commission who can work with the public and the downtown merchants and members of the community to bring those ideas forward to the (city) council,” Sexton said.
The city also hopes to enhance downtown parks and improve the walkability of downtown sidewalks.
For her part, Mattix enjoyed being part of the city’s work downtown.
“It was totally crazy. It was a work of the people and I couldn’t have done such a great job if I hadn’t had the community behind it,” she said.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
