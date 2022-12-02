BURLINGTON — Friday marked the first day of the sixth annual Winter Wonderland event put on by the Children’s Museum of Skagit County.
This free event will last through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
BURLINGTON — Friday marked the first day of the sixth annual Winter Wonderland event put on by the Children’s Museum of Skagit County.
This free event will last through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event features indoor and outdoor activities for children, teens, families and adults. Some activities are new and some are returning.
“We always have some new things happening, which is really fun,” Children’s Museum of Skagit County Executive Director Cate Anderson said.
One new feature Friday was an appearance from Wren the Juggler, who not only juggled but taught participants how to juggle.
“(Wren is) back on Sunday again also,” Anderson said.
A returning feature is an appearance from Santa as well as live reindeer. These special guests will be present throughout the weekend.
Some other outdoor activities that will be available throughout the weekend include a snow area, a climbing wall and an inflatable obstacle courses.
Indoor activities include curling, sock skating, face painting and lessons in snow science.
“It is a wonderful thing to be able to offer that to the community,” Anderson said.
Before participating at the Winter Wonderland, attendees are asked to check at the entrance to receive an event wristband.
“The event activities are free, but the wristband helps us to keep track of how many people are coming each day, which helps us with organizing and funding the next year’s event,” according to the Children’s Museum of Skagit County’s website.
The wristband does not include admission to the Children’s Museum of Skagit County. Regular admission rates to museum apply throughout the weekend.
More information is available at skagitchildrensmuseum.net or on the Winter Wonderland event Facebook page.
“It is wonderful to be able to host a huge event like this and give kids the opportunity (to interact with snow), and they can come and go sledding,” Anderson said. “The kids get to experience things that they may not otherwise get to.”
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
Newsroom
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.