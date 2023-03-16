New Skilljar analytics feature, Strategic Insights, benchmarks learning program metrics to gauge global, best-in-class training performance
SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skilljar, the leading learning management system for external training, today announced the launch of Strategic Insights, an industry-first product feature that allows customer education professionals to benchmark their training program's performance against aggregated metrics for industry peers. Available to Skilljar customers later this month, Strategic Insights will provide new data visualizations and continually updated comparisons to other learning programs built into customer analysis dashboards.
The release of Strategic Insights follows on the heels of Skilljar's recent unveiling of their Customer Education Business Impact Template and Group Analytics feature. Together, these capabilities give Customer Education leaders the ability to measure the revenue impact of training, benchmark key metrics using Skilljar's proprietary data, and develop strategies to improve performance.
"Skilljar's vision is to enable an ecosystem of data organized in smart, accessible, and useful ways so that our customers can demonstrate business impact and drive revenue outcomes," said Sandi Lin, CEO and Co-Founder of Skilljar. "The combination of our Business Impact Template with Strategic Insights leads the industry in providing the metrics and intelligence that learning professionals need to take their programs to the next level."
Together with Skilljar's existing analytics and dashboards, Skilljar customers can identify achievements to demonstrate program value or identify performance gaps and opportunities, prioritize them, and take action. Stephanie Pellegrino, Director of Customer Education and Adoption at Gong, a Skilljar customer, said, "Strategic Insights shows that Skilljar is thinking more holistically about how to help me with my program and allow me to manage up better." Skilljar customers can access these self-serve program benchmark comparisons anytime directly within the product.
"Now that we've given our customers much sought-after analytics based on accounts, we're thrilled to launch Strategic Insights to enable them to benchmark program performance against their peers," said Niran Kundapur, VP of Product at Skilljar. "These insights are based on the industry standard for key indicators of program success, all made available and actionable right from their Skilljar dashboard."
Skilljar powers the world's best customer education programs with over 150,000 unique courses, 275 million completed lessons, and nearly 9 million certificates granted. The volume and breadth of this dataset of learning experiences is ideally suited to gauge the strength of an individual program against an aggregated measure of peer performance.
Skilljar's award-winning Customer Success team is always available to ensure customers get maximum benefit from all Skilljar's features. For more information, visit https://www.skilljar.com.
About Skilljar
Skilljar is the best LMS for external training that powers smart growth through learning. We believe that the most successful companies are those that have the most users who know how to use their products. Skilljar's powerful cloud software was built to provide an intuitive user experience to every audience, and integrates with the rest of the go-to-market tech stack, such as CRM, marketing automation, analytics, and customer success tools. Founded in 2013, Skilljar is based in Seattle and backed by top-tier venture capital firms Insight Partners, Mayfield, Trilogy Equity Partners, and Shasta Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.skilljar.com.
