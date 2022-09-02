Inspire Church of Burlington pastors Johnny Dean (left) and Josh McLaughlin push a pallet of produce Friday into the new distribution site for the Helping Hands Solution Center. The site will be open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays at the church located at 1551 E. Rio Vista Ave.
BURLINGTON — Skagit County's largest food bank has added a distribution site in Burlington.
Helping Hands Solution Center has partnered with Inspire Church of Burlington on the fifth Helping Hands location, and CEO Rebecca Skrinde said she's already eyeing a sixth on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation.
Food will be available 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays at Inspire Church of Burlington, 1551 E. Rio Vista Ave.
Skrinde said Helping Hands also partners with Inspire churches in Sedro-Woolley and Marblemount.
She said when she was asked by the church if she wanted to distribute food at other Inspire churches, she quickly agreed.
Inspire Church of Burlington is in a residential neighborhood near a park and school, and matches the food bank's goal of making food as convenient as possible to get.
Skrinde's team will rely on volunteers and church facilities to distribute food at the church, making the cost of adding the site extremely low, she said.
In October, she said the food bank plans to start distributing food at Inspire Church of La Conner on Snee Oosh Road.
