svh-202209xx-news-Helping-Hands-Burlington-1.jpg
Buy Now

Inspire Church of Burlington pastors Johnny Dean (left) and Josh McLaughlin push a pallet of produce Friday into the new distribution site for the Helping Hands Solution Center. The site will be open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays at the church located at 1551 E. Rio Vista Ave.

BURLINGTON — Skagit County's largest food bank has added a distribution site in Burlington.

Helping Hands Solution Center has partnered with Inspire Church of Burlington on the fifth Helping Hands location, and CEO Rebecca Skrinde said she's already eyeing a sixth on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation. 

svh-202209xx-news-Helping-Hands-Burlington-2.jpg
Buy Now

Helping Hands Solutions Center Manager Miranda Wilson (left) and Volunteer Manager Erica Petosa organize food Friday at the new food distribution site in Burlington.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.