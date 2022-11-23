Thanksgiving can be a trying time for families that are already struggling financially.
According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average Thanksgiving dinner for 10 will cost $64.05. That is a 20% increase from last year.
Roger Cryan, the federation’s chief economist, said in a news release that the increase is due to inflation and supply chain issues.
The Consumer Price Index shows that food consumed at home is up 12% from last year, and the federation survey shows turkey prices are up 21%.
Thankfully, several groups throughout Skagit County are doing their best to help families have a nice holiday.
Food banks
On a normal week, the Tri-Parish Food Bank serves about 500 families, but at Thanksgiving that number grows by about 200.
“We’re struggling just to have enough food even on a weekly basis,” said Jose Ortiz, past director and a current volunteer at the food bank.
Normally at Thanksgiving the food bank is able to hand out turkeys and items for traditional side dishes.
But with fewer donations and more families struggling to get by, going into Thanksgiving Ortiz was just hoping to at least get families some sort of protein.
The Helping Hands Solution Center, the county’s largest food bank, sees the need for food go up by about 25% at Thanksgiving, according to Solutions Manager Miranda Wilson.
That puts a strain on Helping Hands.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit with our food bank,” Wilson said. “It’s day to day. We clear out our warehouse constantly.”
Though Helping Hands is able to buy food in bulk at a cheaper price than the general public, Wilson said supply chain issues have caused less food to be available.
Helping Hands teamed up this week with Inspire Church in Burlington to provide hot meals, Thanksgiving food boxes, haircuts, showers and more to those in need.
Thanksgiving food box distributions were also held at each of the six Helping Hands locations the week before Thanksgiving.
In past years, a turkey was included in the Thanksgiving food box, but due to the increased need Wilson said this year the nonprofit switched to ham.
She said while food is an apparent need this time of the year, Helping Hands also helps with less apparent needs such as firewood or electricity.
“To see the need of people accessing firewood is mind-boggling,” Wilson said. “When you’re living in survival mode, a lot of the time you don’t plan ahead.”
Wilson said those who count out change to pay their electricity bill may struggle when deciding if they can afford to keep their oven on long enough to cook a turkey.
Food distributions
The Northwest Agriculture Business Center and the Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center collaborated Monday on a sixth food distribution project.
The project helped 70 farmworker families in Skagit County.
These families received a box of culturally appropriate foods as well as chickens, bread and potatoes from Skagit Gleaners.
“Their (Skagit Gleaners) contribution is incredibly helpful at this time given that it is late in the season for farmers,” Juan Morales, programs support coordinator for the business center, said in an email.
The produce was brought to Catholic Community Services straight from local Latinx or Latinx-Indigenous farms, then separated into boxes and given out to farmworker families.
Catholic Community Services helps identify the farmworker families most in need, while the business center works with the farmers to purchase the produce.
North Sound Accountable Community Health, a Bellingham nonprofit, funded the project.
Meanwhile, culinary students at Skagit Valley College continued their three-decade tradition of cooking Thanksgiving dinners for families in the county, said Lyn Highet, the culinary program’s food service manager.
This year, 27 migrant farmworker, Head Start and veteran families will receive meals, Highet said.
Inflation had an impact on the college’s program this year.
Highet said the cost per meal is about $75, with much of the increase from last year coming from the cost of the aluminum trays in which the meals are packaged.
‘We’ve had to raise more money,” she said. “(The packaging) used to be more of an insignificant cost.”
Without donations from the American Legion Auxiliary in Burlington, Phi Beta Kappa and Skagit Valley College faculty and staff, Highet believes that the program would have had more trouble funding the Thanksgiving dinners.
In addition to the dinners, students also make pies and rolls as a fundraiser. Money from the fundraiser helps pay for the Thanksgiving dinners.
Despite the large amount of work in a small amount of time, co-department chair Gilbert Rodriguez said this is his favorite time of year.
“It’s the one thing that we do that we want to do, not that we have to do,” he said.
Rodriguez said preparing the Thanksgiving dinners also benefits the students, and that hopefully when they begin their careers they will remember that food insecurity exists, even if it isn’t always visible.
Fellow co-department chair Dani Cox, who has helped with the pies and rolls for the fundraiser since 1988, said this is really the only opportunity for the students to practice large-scale cooking, and that it also exposes them to helping their community.
Between the fundraiser and Thanksgiving dinners, the culinary students baked 147 pies.
They started prepping the pie crusts on Nov. 14, and the bulk of the prep work for other dishes started Tuesday.
The students said they learned lessons in preparing the holiday meals that they can apply outside the classroom. Among those lessons is time management.
“It’s changed the way I approach baking at home,” culinary student Katie Thompsen said.
She said she has realized how much preparation goes into her baking and cooking at home, and that accounting for that can take away some of the last-minute stress.
