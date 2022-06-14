The Anacortes Fire Department purchased an 18 ft rigid-hulled inflatable boat from Guemes Island Fire Department to create a new water rescue program.
Fire Chief Bill Harris said they will send four personnel to Camano Island Fire and Rescue for a Marine Rescue Technician course. Then, those people will begin training the rest of the staff.
The boat is intended to be in service by June 20 and will serve as a safety boat for Race Week, which is June 20-24 at Cap Sante Marina. This is the second year the event, which brings racing teams from all over to town, is in Anacortes.
In addition to the new rescue boat, the fire department plans to build a new Fire Station #3.
The department owns the land on March’s Point Road, and there is a feasibility study to see the options to build a station on that site, Harris said.
The current Fire Station #3 is in a leased building on Molly Lane, and if they move to the new station, it will still belong to the current owner.
The Anacortes Fire Department is also purchasing a new ladder truck that will cost about $1.6 million.
Harris said they expect this truck’s delivery early next year.
The current ladder truck is 23 years old and nearing the end of its service life. Harris said that the new ladder truck has significantly improved features and is much faster to set up.
