Hundreds of costumed ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more gathered for a delightfully spooky time Monday at the Camano Island Fire Department's Halloween haunted house — causing the event to bounce back from its two-year pandemic hiatus stronger than ever.
"So many people have shown up, literally more than we've ever had in the past," Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan said. "Everybody just seems really happy to be here, (it's) a very fun and festive atmosphere."
Historically one of the community's most popular events, it was held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Vista/Madrona station at 273 N. West Camano Drive.
Part of the fire station was converted into a haunted house, while a party complete with hot dogs, games, coloring and a raffle for pizza took place in the meeting room.
The event was a collaboration between the fire department, Camano Preparedness Group and the Mabana Flames, a fire department auxiliary that operates out of the Mabana station. Volunteers and high school students operated the haunted house.
"I've seen kids roaming around, they're going through the haunted house part of the station and coming out like, 'That's awesome, let's do it again,'" Yengoyan said. "We're so grateful that they were able to participate."
Rhonda Paulson, president at the Camano Preparedness Group, said she was overjoyed to see the event return after so long.
"It's been incredible," Paulson said. "I missed this. It was just a fun thing for us to do for the community."
Many of the kids said the haunted house was their favorite part of the night, while parents were just happy to treat their kids to a night of fun.
"For the kids, they love trick-or-treating," said Betty Copeland. "When they get to go into a scary place, I can tell that he loved the haunted house. He came out with a big smile."
Copeland added that she thought it was important to support the community.
"We just moved to the island, and so we wanted to dress the babies up and support the community," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.