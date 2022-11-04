Camano haunted house
The Camano Island Fire Department hosted a Halloween event Oct. 31. It was the department's first since 2019.

 Izzie Lund / Stanwood Camano News

Hundreds of costumed ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more gathered for a delightfully spooky time Monday at the Camano Island Fire Department's Halloween haunted house — causing the event to bounce back from its two-year pandemic hiatus stronger than ever. 

"So many people have shown up, literally more than we've ever had in the past," Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan said. "Everybody just seems really happy to be here, (it's) a very fun and festive atmosphere."


