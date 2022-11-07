SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley and its fire department have entered into an interlocal agreement with the Skagit Public Utility District that puts the water provider in charge of fire hydrant maintenance within city limits.
“This has been in the works for a long time,” Sedro-Woolley City Manager Charlie Bush said.
The PUD assumes responsibility for hydrant maintenance and commits to performing maintenance on each of the city’s hydrants once every five years.
No longer will the fire department be responsible for maintenance.
“This is a win-win for everybody,” Fire Chief Frank Wagner said. “Our crews are excited about it and this is really going to save everyone in the long term.
“To truly have the professionals take care of the system in a scheduled manner and providing all the necessary data we need will help us greatly.”
The city has about 500 hydrants and the PUD has the location of each on its water system to within 0.1 of a centimeter. Other pertinent information includes the year the hydrant was installed, type of hydrant and maintenance schedule.
All the information is available to the fire department as well.
“It’s the best practice to have the water utility maintain those because they are directly connected to the water system,” Bush said. “And a lot of the work the PUD ends up doing anyway with the things that we discover.”
It takes about two hours for a crew of two firefighters to complete maintenance on a single hydrant and includes checking the water pressure, completing a flow test (water out of all the ports), checking the hydrant’s valve and painting, if needed.
“We are certainly not the professionals on the water system like the PUD is,” Wagner said. “But when you figure almost 500 hours per year and a two-person crew, that’s 1,000 hours. This past year, with our lack of staff, having PUD take care of this has been a saving grace.”
Bush said the PUD did an assessment of the city’s hydrants and found some that needed work and some that needed to be replaced.
That preliminary work was completed months ago with an estimated cost of about $35,000. That will be paid with American Recovery Plan Act funds.
“So, this agreement has a cap of $50,000,” Bush said. “If the PUD senses they are going to hit that cap for any reason, upgrades to the hydrants and such, this agreement would be reopened. This is just them, upfront, getting the system ready to take it over.”
