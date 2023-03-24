Skagit County’s Meals on Wheels program is seeing a spike in demand that has the program at the limits of what it can do.
The program is at capacity, said Renee Corcoran, nutrition program manager with county Public Health. The predominately volunteer-run program takes hot meals to the homes of about 440 seniors a day.
But space and funding constraints mean the program is at its limits, she said.
“It would be devastating,” she said. “It would be heartbreaking to turn someone away.”
Demand for food assistance is being seen at food banks in the county as well, with historic inflation driving up costs for families.
Corcoran said her team is having to consider a waitlist, a first for the program. She said Meals on Wheels programs in some counties have gone to delivering frozen meals once a week to account for how the increase in demand has taxed staff.
Corcoran said the Skagit County Board of Commissioners will be asked to consider cost-cutting options in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Corcoran and her team are at work fundraising.
This week the program invited local officials and other community members to ride along with its drivers in an effort to raise awareness for the program.
On Wednesday, county Commissioner Peter Browning tagged along on a delivery route.
The volunteer driver, Bob Walker, has been with the program for a year, and said the program allows him to stay busy and give back to the community during retirement.
Volunteers and those taking part in the program said the social aspect as important as the food. For some of these homebound seniors, the Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only person they talk to each day.
“They love to see me, I love to see them,” Walker said.
When asked about the spike in demand, Browning said there’s no quick fix. He sees space as the biggest barrier to expanding the program.
But he’s concerned the county is already “running out of time” on a plan for feeding seniors in need. Aging baby boomers and the county’s disproportionately large older population means demand for meals will keep rising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.