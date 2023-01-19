SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department recently had its busiest month in its history.
During December, the department responded to 375 calls, surpassing the previous record of 355 set in September 2011.
"We really don't have a reason for that increase," Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner said. "There really wasn't any rhyme or reason for it that we can see."
Many of the department's calls were for medical aid.
"Of those 375 calls we did in December, 297 of those were medical," Wagner said. "That's pretty much in line (with previous months). We are running between 75% to 85% of our calls per month being medical."
The department also saw an increase in total calls for the year with 3,635 in 2022 after 3,587 in 2021.
Wagner said the number of calls just continues to climb. He said when he started his career the department was lucky to have a call a day.
"Now we are averaging almost 10 calls per day," he said. "Over the past 10 years, we have seen double-digit increases."
In 2014, the increase was 3%, 2015 was a 10% increase, 2016 was 7% and in 2019 when Sedro-Woolley was among three city fire departments in Skagit County to take over emergency medical services, the increase in calls was 27%.
"But we've been jumping up since then as well," Wagner said. "The volume is just going to continue to grow with the increase in population and traffic."
A challenge for the Sedro-Woolley department is that about 75% of its staff are part time or are volunteers.
"We still only have the eight full-time positions, two full-time staff every day, which are our firefighter/medics," Wagner said. "Then the other four positions we schedule every day on the other ambulances and engines are part time and volunteers."
He said the department would like to have 15 or more volunteers, and that it is actively recruiting part-time firefighters.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
