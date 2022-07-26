By Cooper
The Anacortes Police Department and its community partners will host the 2022 National Night Out at Storvik Park from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2,
The is the first National Night Out in three years, the previous two having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free hot dogs will be offered, as well as opportunities to interact with members of various local first responder organizations and watch on-stage demonstrations by first responders.
“It’s basically for anybody in the community who wants to come out and celebrate our community partnerships with us,” said Brent Lindquist, community service officer at the Anacortes Police Department. “It’s a family-oriented event, so it’s great for families; it’s great for kids.”
Other highlights will include a demonstration with the department’s canine, T-Bone, an 8-year-old male yellow lab, as well as an appearance by the Anacortes Fire Department featuring the “Jaws of Life,” a hydraulic rescue tool capable of cutting through cars to free trapped occupants.
“There’s going to be something for everybody,” Lundquist said. “We’ve got a lot of different organizations signed up to be there.”
More information about National Night Out can be found on the Anacortes Police Department’s Facebook page.
