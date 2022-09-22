Secure by default

Secure by default

 By Chainguard

Wolfi, the first Linux (un)distribution designed with default security measures, and Chainguard Academy, the first interactive education platform dedicated to software supply chain security, enable developers everywhere to ship secure code

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard, the first developer platform for software supply chain security, today announced Wolfi, a new community Linux (un)distribution that combines the best aspects of existing container base images with default security measures that will include software signatures powered by Sigstore, provenance, and software bills of material (SBOM). The company today also announced Chainguard Academy, the first free, open source and interactive educational platform designed for software supply chain security, and the general availability of Chainguard Enforce, the company's comprehensive software supply chain risk management platform.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.