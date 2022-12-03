LA CONNER — The newly opened La Conner Swinomish Library is a hit with residents.
The library, which opened Oct. 18 one block from the former La Conner Regional Library, came about after about 10 years of fundraising.
The La Conner Library Foundation was able to fund a larger building with a focus on community spaces and sustainability.
"It's nice to know we have room to grow — not only to grow our collection but to grow our connections with the community," Jean Markert, the library's director, said.
The roughly $5 million project received funding from local contributors, the state, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Skagit County.
The 5,500-square-foot building is constructed of thick insulating panels of locally-grown coastal wood.
The library includes a community meeting room and a children's section designed like a tugboat, complete with porthole windows.
Both have been well received by library patrons.
Student study groups and a book club have made plans to use the meeting room, and parents often sit in the tugboat and read to their children, said Markert.
Markert said the library board wanted to make sure the library was accessible and welcoming. The building is ADA accessible and all signs are in four languages — English, Spanish, Braille and Lushootseed, the traditional language of the Swinomish tribe.
"We want everyone to feel welcome here, especially our neighbors across the other side of the channel," she said. "To have (the Swinomish) language here and to make this their library is really important to us."
Susan Macek, executive director of La Conner Library Foundation, said sustainability was a big goal for the new building.
The library has a solar array on the rooftop and two electric vehicle charging stations outside.
The walls will eventually feature rotating art displays from the Museum of Northwest Art, the Skagit County Historical Museum, the Pacific Northwest Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum and the Swinomish tribe.
The reception of the new library by community members has been positive.
This week, Ernest and Cecilia Plata visited the library and received their library cards. Ernest Plata, who checked out an audiobook, said of the library, "It's marvelous."
Cecilia Plata called the library "pretty and pleasant to be in." She said, "We're here out of curiosity and are looking forward to using it."
Leah York comes in two to three times a week with her kids and really enjoys the new space.
"It brings La Conner up to date," she said.
For Markert and Macek, the new library is representative of the community's hard work.
"Every time I'm in here I just have a smile," Macek said. "How can you not smile, knowing what's gone into making this a reality?"
Markert agreed.
"It's a really unique feeling, to have been part of this for so long. And to finally be in the building is pretty amazing."
The library will hold several programs this month.
On Wednesday, children are invited to see Santa. On Dec. 28, a speaker will talk about the free bus program for those under 18. And on Dec. 31, the library will have a New Year's Eve celebration at noon for kids.
