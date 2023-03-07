Skagit County may seek a new partner for its Coordinated Entry program after identifying shortcomings within the homeless services application program.
The Coordinated Entry program essentially serves as a waitlist for housing assistance for the homeless.
County Public Health Analyst George Kosovich said at a meeting with the county commissioners on Monday that counties such as Skagit are required to use a Coordinated Entry program to be eligible for federal funding. This is to ensure counties prioritize the most vulnerable for services.
For years, the county has contracted with Community Action of Skagit County to run its program. It has paid Community Action about $280,000 a year to do so.
But Kosovich said during the past two years, only about one in three people who apply through Coordinated Entry ever end up enrolled in services.
While a lack of available housing and Community Action’s limited resources can explain this, Kosovich said it’s worth seeing if other agencies can run the program better.
“What might a more robust system look like if it was even better?” he said. “What might it be able to achieve, bigger picture?”
He said the county will release a request for proposals soon. Once this is released, other nonprofits are welcome to tell the county how they would run the program.
Kosovich said some processes of the Coordinated Entry program aren’t up to modern standards.
For instance, agencies still send intake forms by fax, and people aren’t able to fill out applications online by themselves.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she was shocked to see faxes still used in the process.
Community Action helps walk people through the application process at its Housing Resource Center, but it doesn’t have the staff to handle walk-ins while processing applications from others, Kosovich said.
And once someone does fill out an application, they’re asked to wait for a call and to check in monthly to stay on the list, he said.
“There’s no way to tell them if they’ll get housing next month, in six months, or never,” Kosovich said.
It’s possible a future Coordinated Entry system could be fully online, which would allow for better communication with applicants.
Coordinated Entry prioritizes the homeless based on their vulnerability, but Commissioner Peter Browning said this misses those who might just need a small push to get back to stability.
In some ways, focusing on the most vulnerable sets a system such as this up to fail, he said. It focuses on those who are least likely to succeed, at the expense of those who need less help and are better equipped to succeed.
