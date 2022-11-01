The Stanwood cross country teams endured tough competition and several ill individuals but made a strong showing at the 3A District 1 Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lakewood High School.

Freshman Ryan Khoury earned a trip to this week's state meet in Pasco, finishing 10th in 16:41.0, a personal record. Khoury was followed by sophomore Brander Standish, who finished in 38th place with a personal record of 17:53.


