The Stanwood cross country teams endured tough competition and several ill individuals but made a strong showing at the 3A District 1 Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lakewood High School.
Freshman Ryan Khoury earned a trip to this week's state meet in Pasco, finishing 10th in 16:41.0, a personal record. Khoury was followed by sophomore Brander Standish, who finished in 38th place with a personal record of 17:53.
"This young man, when teaming up with Khoury next season, will make their mark in the conference for sure," said Stanwood coach Michael Evans.
The Stanwood boys team finished ninth out of 17 teams, and five members of the team set personal records over the 3.1-mile course, according to Evans.
The Spartans girls team finished in fifth place, just one spot of qualifying for the state meet, as four teams advanced from the district meet.
Stanwood was led by seniors Lael ten Hoopen and Aubree Carr, who finished 13th and 14th, respectively, which earned them a trip as individuals to the state meet in Pasco on Saturday.
Freshman Stella Berrett finished 37th and senior Abigail Danielson took 47th place, followed by Lauren Hruschka (51), Megan Grennell (59) and Sarah Andelin (62).
"Two of our runners ran after having a serious bout of illness during the preceding week of districts. Still, five of the girls set personal records and I am very proud of the teams' efforts over the entire season," Evans said.
3A District 1 Cross Country Championships
Saturday at At Lakewood High School
Boys team scores (state qualifiers): 1. Shorewood 39, 2. Shorecrest 81, 3. Edmonds-Woodway 93, 4. Arlington 114.
Individuals (top-10 finishers): 1. Luke Schmidt (Shorecrest) 15:34.5, 2. Kellen Langford (Arlington) 15:48.8, 3. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 16:25.9, 4. Max Billett (Shorewood) 16:27.6, 5. George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 16:33.6, 6. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 16:33.7, 7. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:34.1, 8. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 16:34.3, 9. Jacob Pearson (Oak Harbor) 16:40.9, 10. Ryan Khoury (Stanwood) 16:41.0.
Girls team scores (state qualifiers): 1. Snohomish 87, 2. Shorecrest 96, 3. Arlington 99, 4. Mount Vernon 121.
Individuals (top-10 finishers): 1. Paige Gerrard (Snohomish) 18:25.3, 2. Adrienne Root (Oak Harbor) 19:05.8, 3. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:06.7, 4. Alexis Canovali-McKenzie (Monroe) 19:07.9, 5. Isabel Hatzenbeler (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:29.7, 6. Hazel Beatty-Witt (Shorecrest) 19:47.0, 7. Brooke Henkin (Arlington) 19:58.0, 8. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 20:03.2, 9. Jaiden Cochran (Arlington) 20:03.7, 10. Katie Manly (Ferndale) 20:07.7.
Top four teams and the top 28 individuals qualify for the state meet.
Volleyball
Stanwood 3, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
The Stanwood volleyball team had a stellar final home match on Oct. 27, as the Spartans defeated the Tomahawks 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17.
"We continue to see highlights from our team and are working on stringing them together," said Stanwood coach Megan L. Amundson. "On Senior Night, we were able to honor these five seniors in our program. Watching them get a win on the court together was a fun accumulation of their four years together. I'm proud of these girls."
Addison Bowie had three aces, two kills, 11 assists and two digs for the Spartans (4-12 overall, 3-11 WesCo). Alex Thomas added three aces, five kills, two assists, two blocks and four digs.
Tessi Mumbuluma had seven kills, one block and one dig; Barrett Anderson and one ace, 20 kills and 13 digs; Audrey Medina had one kill, 30 assists and eight digs; and Madilynne Heuett had 25 digs.
Lynnwood 3, Stanwood 0
The Royals swept the Spartans in the WesCo match, 25-13, 26-24, 25-11 on Oct. 25.
Stanwood was led by Barrett Anderson, who had two aces, eight kills and nine digs. Addison Bowie had two kills, six assists, and five digs; and Tessi Mumbuluma had five kills, one assist and two digs.
Alex Thomas added two kills, two blocks and five digs; Audrey Medina and one ace, nine assists and two digs; and Madilynne Heuett had 11 digs.
Girls swimming
Stanwood's younger swimmers had an exceptional day Oct. 27, as the Spartans took first place at the North WescCo Girls JV Championships at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.
Stanwood scored 583 points, ahead of Lake Stevens' 400.
In varsity competition, the Class 3A District 1 meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.
Girls' Soccer
Snohomish 3, Stanwood 0
The Panthers blanked the Spartans in the Northwest 3A District Tournament play-in match Oct. 27.
Mountlake Terrace 2, Stanwood 0
The Hawks earned the shutout over the Spartans in the WesCo match Oct. 26.
Stanwood 7, Lynnwood 0
The Spartans earned the blowout win over the Royals in WesCo play Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.