The Anacortes High School baseball team opened its season Saturday, March 12, with a pair of wins.
The Seahawks beat King’s 10-3 and Ellensburg 2-1 in nonconference games.
Against King’s, Anacortes’ Jake Schuh and Jacob Hayes each had two hits. Hayes had a double, triple and two RBI, and Erik Dotzauer had two RBI.
Lucca Dumas started the game on the mound for Anacortes and had three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Against Ellensburg, Anacortes pitcher Staely Moore went six innings and struck out 11.
The game ended in dramatic fashion with Rex Larson getting a two-out, walk-off single to score Riley Mitchell.
“It was long first day of baseball, but it could not have been a better way to start the season,” Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said.
The boys host Ingraham at 1 p.m. Saturday and then Meridian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Boys Soccer
The AHS boys soccer team took home a win in its first game of the year. Tuesday results were not available at press time. The team hosts Oak Harbor at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, plays at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Lakewood, and hosts Squalicum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Anacortes 2,
Stanwood 0
The Seahawks opened the season with a nonconference win.
Lucas Hawkins scored both goals while Aidan Pinson had an assist.
Other sports
The softball team competed in a jamboree game, with no score, against Oak Harbor on Friday, March 11. Results of the team’s first official game Monday were not available at press time. It hosts Orcas Island at 4 p.m. today. Then, the girls will host Port Angeles at 10 a.m. Saturday and then Sequim at 4 p.m. the same day before playing at Granite Falls at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
The boys golf team competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. It next plays at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Mount Baker.
The girls tennis team also played Tuesday, but results were not available. It plays at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sedro-Woolley, then hosts Lakewood at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Girls golf will compete in its first match of the season at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Sehome.
The track team hosts its first match of the season at 3:45 p.m. today.
