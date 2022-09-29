pic

Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy (center in blue) kneels and prays after his team lost to Centralia on Oct. 16, 2015, in Bremerton.

 Lindsey Wasso / The Seattle Times via AP, file

Across the ideological spectrum, there were predictions of dramatic consequences when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a public high school football coach's right to pray on the field after games.

Yet three months after the decision — and well into the football season — there's no sign that large numbers of coaches have been newly inspired to follow Joseph Kennedy's example.

