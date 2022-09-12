Football
The Anacortes High School football team started off its season with two big wins, setting a record of 2-0 after its first week of play.
The team plays 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Archbishop Murphy, hosts Lakewood at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and plays at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes 35, Oak Harbor 7
Anacortes quarterback Rex Larson threw for three touchdowns as the Seahawks opened their season with a win Friday, Sept. 3.
Larson completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 364 yards.
Two of his touchdown passes were thrown to Hayden John and one to Rylin Lang.
John and Brock Beaner each had four catches. John had 100 receiving yards and Beaner 66.
Beaner also rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady Beaner had two interceptions.
Anacortes 57, Port Angeles 0
Larson passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won again Friday, Sept. 9.
Larson threw touchdown passes to John and Lang.
Brock Beaner and Arturo Varela each scored two rushing touchdowns for the Seahawks.
While Brock Beaner rushed for 123 yards on 14 carries, Varela had 74 yards on four carries.
Carson Portz led Anacortes in receiving with six catches for 113 yards.
*
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team started out with a win and a loss in its first week of play. The girls played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
The team next plays at 4 p.m. Thursday at Ferndale and at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Mount Baker. It hosts Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Bellingham before hosting Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Anacortes 2, Oak Harbor 0
The Seahawks got their season started with a shutout win over the Wildcats Tuesday, Sept. 6.
“Overall it was a wonderful opener for the Hawks,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “They met key goals including building from the back and successfully completing forward attacking patterns.”
Anacortes scored both goals in the first half.
Emma Foley capitalized on a penalty kick in the game’s opening minutes and Reese Morgenthaler scored off a pass from Jordan Zaharris.
Goalkeeper Claire Schnabel secured the shutout for the Seahawks while tallying a pair of impressive saves.
Lynden Christian 1, Anacortes 0
The Lyncs scored in the opening minutes, and that was all they needed Thursday, Sept. 8.
“We had several great opportunities to score and did not capitalize,” Hanson said. “We outshot LC 17-6, keeping them to six shots on frame the entire game, but we could not find the net.”
The coach highlighted the efforts of forward Reese Morgenthaler and central back Morgan Berard.
*
Cross Country
Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund and Parker Mong finished first in their divisions of the season-opening race Saturday, Sept. 10.
While Frydenlund was first among senior girls with a time of 11 minutes, 37.58 seconds on the two-mile course, Mong was first among junior boys (10:00.57).
The Seahawks had four other runners finish among the top five of their divisions.
Among junior girls, Carolyn Chambers was second (12:28.87) and Casey Lemrick fourth (12:43.33).
Lucy Lemrick was third among freshman girls (13:28.96). Dylan Rowell was fourth among freshman boys (11:12.53).
Up next, the team takes on Lakewood, Bellingham and Nooksack Valley at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lakewood, and hosts Ferndale, Lynden and Mount Baker at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. It will compete in the Twilight Invite at Cedarcrest Golf Course at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
*
Volleyball
The girls volleyball team won one and lost one during its first week of play.
The girls played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, they compete at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sedro-Woolley, host Bellingham at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and play at Oak Harbor at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. The girls host Ellensburg at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and Lakewood at at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Anacortes 3, Blaine 1
Kendyl Flynn was a force for Anacortes as she finished with 12 kills and 20 digs, while Jenna Baker finished with 19 digs Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Seahawks’ Regan Hunt had seven kills, Tatum Swapp five and Tori Anthony four.
“We were able to move the ball around to all of our hitters to make a balanced attack across the net,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Anacortes’ Reese Illston finished with 13 assists, while Pearl Mcfadyen had eight.
La Conner 3, Anacortes 0
The Braves picked up right where they left off a season ago when they won a third consecutive state title on Thursday, Sept. 8.
La Conner swept Anacortes 25-13, 25-22, 25-11 in its season opener.
*
Boys tennis
The boys played Monday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, they play at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Mount Vernon, plays at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Ferndale, and then host Sedro-Woolley at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and Squalicum at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. The team plays at Burlington-Edison at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and then hosts Bellingham at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, and Lynden at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Anacortes 5, Burlington-Edison 2
The Seahawks got the best of the Tigers Thursday, Sept. 8.
“The two losses came from third-set tiebreakers,” Anacortes coach Brad Moore said. “A great battle with Burlington, as always. We bring out the best in one another. They are a very gritty team.”
Anacortes’ Sawyer Nichols notched the win at No. 1 singles as he defeated Spencer Betz 6-2, 6-4, Colton Lang won at No. 2 6-0, 6-1 over Luke Granger and at No. 4, Andrew Van Egdon won 6-1, 6-1 over Michael Hoagland.
In doubles, Burlington-Edison’s top team of Charlie King and Ian Powers battled with Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson before the Tigers emerged with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7-5) victory.
Anacortes secured wins at the next two doubles spots as Marley Baker and Tyler Bauman defeated Payson and Spencer Atkinson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, and Derek Betts and Bryan Brar won 6-2, 7-5 over Reese Gardner and Brandon Mair.
Sehome Invitational
The team competed in the Sehome Invitational Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10.
Anacortes Sawyer Nichols and Colton Hong placed fourth in the tournament.
The pair defeated fellow Seahawks Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis 6-4, 6-3 in the tournament's fourth-place match.
The tournament included 16 doubles teams from nine Northwest Conference schools.
*
Girls swim
The girls swim team were to play Burlington-Edison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Skagit Valley YMCA, and then host Lynden at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lynden. Next, it will compete at Mount Vernon at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Tursday, Sept. 27, and in the NWC International Dive competition at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Vanderzicht Memorial Pool.
