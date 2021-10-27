Anacortes has a new world-class athlete.
Trixie, a chocolate Labrador, is a high-flying, speedy dog that recently earned third place at the world DockDogs competition.
Trixie, or Trixie Girl as owner Lennie Williams calls her, competed at the world competition in Iowa last week after qualifying in four disciplines.
She took home third in Speed Retrieve, in which contestants jump from a dock, retrieve a toy at the other end of a pool and swim back to the dock.
Trixie leapt out 21 feet into the pool before she started to swim and ended the swim with a time of 6.282 seconds.
It was a tight race for the top three finishers. The dog that won first place was just .073 of a second faster than Trixie, Williams said.
Williams said he’s had labs his whole life, but he and his wife Sheryl got Trixie in 2017 as a puppy, it quickly became clear that she had more energy than any dog he had ever known. He looked for ways to entertain her and help her burn energy.
They walked, they hiked, they swam.
Then, in 2019, they tried DockDogs.
“She’s a natural,” he said.
The speed and jumping sport for canines gave Trixie something to focus on.
There are three disciplines in DockDogs. In Big Air, the owner throws the bumper, or toy, off the end of a dock and the dog jumps as far as it can to catch it. In Extreme Vertical, the dog jumps up to retrieve a toy hanging over the water off the end of a dock. Then, there’s Speed Retrieve.
Williams called the different disciplines long jump, high jump and drag race for dogs. Each dog is put into a division within each discipline. Each discipline has three to six of those divisions, Williams said.
Williams and Trixie attend Brown Dog University in Gig Harbor, which has a regulation-size dock and pool. The owner is in the DockDogs hall of fame and told Williams he had a world champion on his hands with Trixie.
In her first year of competition in 2019, Trixie went to the world competition to compete in Big Air. She made it to the finals, but placed sixth out of six dogs, Williams said.
In 2020, the pandemic meant no world-qualifying events were held in Washington, so Trixie and Williams took the year off.
This year, they competed in multiple events, including those in Washington, in Idaho and in Ohio, where Williams has family.
Trixie qualified in all three categories, plus the Iron Dog contest, which combines all three disciplines.
She did nine total jumps during her first trip to worlds. This year, she did 61.
“Team Trixie Girl” was one of four teams from Puget Sound DockDogs to head to the world competition.
Practicing for DockDogs means a lot of fetching and a lot of swimming, Williams said.
The best part of competing is spending time with Trixie, Williams said.
“This is our joy, something she and I can have together,” he said. “We can disconnect from the world and just do our thing.”
She loves hiking and swimming and is a good outdoor dog.
“She’s a cuddle bug,” he said.
When they go to the competition, there are hundreds of dogs everywhere. Trixie always stays calm and quiet, even with dogs barking all around them, Williams said.
Trixie is calm, sweet and obedient, and she “loves everybody,” he said.
“She has heart,” Williams said.
Lennie and Sheryl Williams got another dog, Bailey, in January.
