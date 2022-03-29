Lucy Shainin, a senior at Anacortes High School, is the 2022 Washington state champion of Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation competition.
This is Shainin’s second year as state champion and fourth year competing in Poetry Out Loud. She also won last year.
Nearly 10,000 students across the state participated in the 2022 Poetry Out Loud competition, with Shainin competing at the virtual State Finals against nine other regional Poetry Out Loud champions on March 12.
“I’m really excited to be able to represent my community and the poetry that we do here, and to make poetry more visible in Anacortes,” Shainin said. “I think it’s so important, especially for a younger population.”
As state champion, Shainin will compete at the national semifinals on May 1, using the same three poems she recited at state, Hostile Nations by Margaret Atwood, Say not the struggle nought Availeth by Arthur Hugh Clough, and This is the Honey by Mahogany L. Browne.
“I’ll just be working to really improve my recitations and make them the best that they could possibly be,” Shainin said. “… Everyone should be involved in Poetry Out Loud, whether they’re competing or watching because it’s just such a great way to build community and to deepen your connection with other people.”
