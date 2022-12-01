NSRA Benches
The county is working to refurbish benches at the Northern State Recreation Area.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Several benches at the Northern State Recreation Area have been temporarily removed.

The benches along the East Meadow Loop Trail were taken out by the Skagit County Parks and Recreation Department for routine maintenance.


