MOUNT VERNON — On Friday, the Boys of Summer baseball camp wrapped up with awards for young players who showed their talent and hard work at Bakerview Park.
Tony Wolden, coach of the Mount Vernon Riverdogs summer team, said more than 100 participants took part in the camp, which focused on fundamentals in the morning and competition in the afternoon.
“I think after last year ... people were excited to do it again. A lot of kids wanted to keep playing after their seasons were over, they wanted to come out and do fundamentals and play competitive games,” he said.
