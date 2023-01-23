Dealership donates to college program
Dwayne Lane's Auto Family donated $6,000 to pay for four tool carts for Skagit Valley College's automotive technology program.
"Quality tools in our industry can cost thousands of dollars, and we have long wanted our first-year students to have access to them by the time they begin their second quarter in our two-program," automotive technology program department head Aaron Klesick said in a news release. "Thanks to companies such as Dwayne Lane's, we've removed a potential obstacle in their path."
According to the release, the donation not only helps those in the program but the auto industry overall by ensuring a skilled pipeline of auto mechanics.
"The industry is in desperate need of technicians," Klesick said in the release. "There is a shortage as more people are retiring, so we want to remove barriers so that everyone who wants to learn how to work with cars gets an opportunity."
Skagit Landing launches winter menu
Skagit Landing Executive Chef Josie Urbick launched her winter menu featuring items from farmers in the state.
The vegetables are from Puget Sound Food Hub and meats from Preservation Meats Collection which includes Jack Mountain Meats in Burlington.
"I feel that it's my responsibility to support local farmers and cultivate the same sensibilities within our community all year round," Urbick said in a press release.
EDASC hosts Economic Forecast Night
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County is hosting its first in-person Economic Forecast Night since 2020.
According to a news release, the event will feature guest speaker Christopher Thornberg, founder of Los Angeles-based Beacon Economics LLC.
Thornberg is an expert in economic and revenue forecasting, and is best known for forecasting the subprime mortgage market crash in 2007.
The event begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge.
For more information, visit skagit.org.
