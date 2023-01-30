PACCAR donates diesel engine to college
PACCAR designed and built a diesel engine then donated it to Skagit Valley College's diesel power technology program.
"There have been dramatic changes in the technology over the past decade, especially in areas such as emissions," program instructor Bernie Andringa said in a news release. "Having access to the latest diesel engine keeps us up to date and ensures that our students leave the program with a competitive skill set."
According to the release there is a large demand for skilled diesel technicians, and PACCAR's support benefits itself as well as the rest of the field.
"The industry has been taking whatever we can supply, and a lot of our students are already employed," Andringa said in the release, also noting that over the past several years about 20 graduates have gone to work for PACCAR.
Skagit Regional Health welcomes new providers
Four new doctors have joined Skagit Regional Health facilities in Mount Vernon.
C. Brooksby Hafen and Mark McGrath joined the family medicine team at the new Station Square facility, according to Skagit Regional Health's January newsletter.
Also, Nicholas Shepherd is joining the orthopedics and sports medicine team at the Riverbend clinic in Mount Vernon, and Rehman Ukani is practicing with the infectious disease team at the Mount Vernon clinic.
Whidbey Vision Care merges with Cascadia Eye
Cascadia Eye recently acquired Whidbey Vision Care, and with it Dr. Roy Gordon.
According to a news release, this new addition will allow Cascadia Eye to offer more availability on Whidbey Island.
Gordon will continue to offer appointments at Whidbey Vision Care. More appointments are available at the Coupeville Cascadia Eye location, as well as the other Cascadia Eye clinics.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
