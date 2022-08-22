1951 Cascade Days Queen Kay Coonc waves at the crowd Saturday during the Cascade Days Parade in Concrete. Coonc, who grew up in Concrete but now lives in Oregon, was invited to participate in the parade after her grandson emailed parade organizers.
Joshua Carvalho rides a Kentucky Derby themed float Saturday at the Cascade Days Parade in Concrete. Carvalho, who won the parade’s Grand Marshal’s Choice Award, was given the handmade float by his father Mitch.
1951 Cascade Days Queen Kay Coonc waves at the crowd Saturday during the Cascade Days Parade in Concrete. Coonc, who grew up in Concrete but now lives in Oregon, was invited to participate in the parade after her grandson emailed parade organizers.
Joshua Carvalho rides a Kentucky Derby themed float Saturday at the Cascade Days Parade in Concrete. Carvalho, who won the parade’s Grand Marshal’s Choice Award, was given the handmade float by his father Mitch.
CONCRETE — The streets of Concrete were filled Saturday as the town hosted Cascade Days, its annual summer festival.
The event, which began in 1935, included two days of activities with a parade on Saturday, and a car show and logging competition Sunday.
Cascade Days also featured a firemen’s muster, a trout pond for kids, a cheerleading expo and a pie eating contest.
Parade participants traveled along Main Street to downtown Concrete where judges awarded prizes to the best floats.
Joshua Carvalho took the Grand Marshal’s Choice Award. His float featured three galloping horses, with Carvalho on the one in the middle and mannequin jockeys on either side of him. The float was handmade by his father Mitch and was a 20th birthday gift for Joshua.
For one parade participant, Cascade Days brought back memories of childhood. Kay Coonc, who was the 1951 Cascade Days Queen, got the queen’s treatment again this year as she waved to the crowd while wearing a crown and sash.
While the festival no longer features a queen, Coonc’s grandson, Michael Solis, asked organizers if she could participate in the parade again. After they agreed, Solis surprised his grandmother with the news at a family reunion.
“Tears just kept coming,” Coonc said after the parade. “This may be my last time to come home.”
Coonc, who grew up in Concrete, now lives in Oregon.
Coonc was crowned the 1951 Cascade Days Queen for selling the most tickets before the festival. She traveled throughout the county selling the tickets for $1 each.
Despite being a shy teenager, Coonc said she was probably more nervous to be in the parade this year.
“I’m torn two ways with butterflies because there were a lot of people around,” she said. “But it was wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.