SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Bob Fletcher, a retired educator and avid adventure cyclist from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, will be ringing in his 80th birthday and 25th year of retirement with the journey of a lifetime. On July 4th, Bob embarked on an "Octogenarian Odyssey" riding an EVELO electric bicycle approximately 8,300 miles over 155 days with the goal of breaking the existing Guinness World Record for the longest journey made by a motorized bicycle.

