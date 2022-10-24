The road to the Class 3A state playoffs for the Stanwood football team got much more difficult Friday thanks to a physical and resilient Ferndale squad.
The Golden Eagles used a blistering start and a smothering defense to defeat the Spartans 28-7 in a Wesco 3A North game marked by constant rain and mistakes by both teams.
With the win, Ferndale (6-0 Wesco North, 6-2 overall) earned the Wesco North title and will play at unbeaten Monroe this Friday.
Stanwood plays at Snohomish at 7 p.m. this Friday. The Panthers (4-2 in conference play, 4-4 overall) finished as the No. 2 team in Wesco South after a 49-7 loss to Monroe on Friday.
Ferndale roared out of the gate against Stanwood, scoring 20 points in the first quarter on two touchdown runs by Isaiah Carlson (on runs of three and 20 yards) and a 6-yard dive by Zach Nielsen.
The Spartans responded in the second quarter, when Carson Beckt took a screen pass in the left flat from Michael Mascotti, broke at least three tackles and sprinted the last 30 yards for a 52-yard score.
In the final minutes of the first half, Stanwood had a prime opportunity to cut into Ferndale's lead when the Golden Eagles were assessed back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, giving the Spartans the ball inside the Ferndale 20-yard line.
The drive stalled on two short runs, however, and a field goal attempt by the Spartans was partially blocked and sailed wide left with under a second remaining in the half.
Ferndale quarterback Bishop Ootsey scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter — the only scoring play in the second half.
Stanwood senior fullback Ryan Bumgarner, who entered the game with more than 1,600 yards rushing, had 107 yards on 20 carries, but the Spartans were hampered by three turnovers and the swarming Ferndale defense.
