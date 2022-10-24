The road to the Class 3A state playoffs for the Stanwood football team got much more difficult Friday thanks to a physical and resilient Ferndale squad.

The Golden Eagles used a blistering start and a smothering defense to defeat the Spartans 28-7 in a Wesco 3A North game marked by constant rain and mistakes by both teams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.