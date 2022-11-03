Jack Hurd
Jack Hurd during the state wrestling tournament in February 2013.

Former Sedro-Woolley High School assistant boys' wrestling coach Jack Hurd will be inducted Saturday into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.

Hurd coached at Sedro-Woolley for 20 years before stepping down in 2019.


