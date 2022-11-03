Former Sedro-Woolley High School assistant boys' wrestling coach Jack Hurd will be inducted Saturday into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
Hurd coached at Sedro-Woolley for 20 years before stepping down in 2019.
Former Sedro-Woolley High School assistant boys' wrestling coach Jack Hurd will be inducted Saturday into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
Hurd coached at Sedro-Woolley for 20 years before stepping down in 2019.
"I was kind of shocked when I got the call," he said. "I thought this was really more for head coaches, not assistants.
"Anyway, I'm really modest about this whole thing because it's really humbling. It's cool looking back, because honestly I would have never thought I would be in this position, but we did have quite a run."
Hurd admitted Thursday to being a little nervous about the ceremony.
"I get a little emotional when I talk about this in front of people," he said. "I mean, I love what I do and what I've done. I have put in a lot of time and so I just hope I can get through this and move on."
Hurd sat beside head coach Jay Breckenridge (Hall of Fame class of 2015) during a run that included six consecutive state team titles from 2002 to 2007.
"Jay's my best friend," Hurd said. "We went to Burlington-Edison High School together and we wrested together and we coached together. Now we are both in the Hall of Fame and that's pretty amazing."
Hurd coached at Sedro-Woolley from 1998 to 2018. Before that were high school stints at Stanwood (1986-1988) and Burlington-Edison (1991-1995).
He returned to coaching last year at the junior high level in the Burlington-Edison School District and plans on continuing this year.
But it was at Sedro-Woolley that Hurd experienced his most success.
"When we began coaching at Sedro-Woolley, they were down," Hurd said. "They had just got rid of a coach and so when we got there, we knew what we wanted to do and we also knew it was going to take a lot of work, a lot of long days and a lot of work to find the best competition we could."
Titles are one thing, but for Hurd the relationships he and Breckenridge built during their time at the school is more important.
"You never know these kids' background when they start," he said. "You learn so much about them because you spend so much time with them.
"I still get phone calls and texts from wrestlers, and I run into them, so that is all pretty cool and that's what's cool about the sport."
The induction ceremony is at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Yakima Convention Center.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
Newsroom
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.